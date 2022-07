BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is investigating a snowmobile crash that seriously injured a man in the Town of Kendall.

Deputies say 40 year old Michael Snyder crashed into an embankment while trying to water-skip the snowmobile across a pond on West Kendall Road.

This happened around 11 o'clock Saturday night.

The victim was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Authorities tell us he is in serious condition.