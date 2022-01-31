Watch
Man seriously injured after crashing into tractor trailer in Chautauqua County

Posted at 12:42 PM, Jan 31, 2022
NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man was seriously injured after crashing into tractor trailer in Chautauqua County early Monday morning.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday on I-86 in the Town of North Harmony. The sheriff's office said a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer that was pulled over on the shoulder of I-86.

The 21-year-old was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was seriously injured. He was flown by a helicopter to UPMC Hamot Hospital and his name is not being released at this time. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office.

