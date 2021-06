BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a man is seriously hurt following a shooting on Marigold Avenue, Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to the first-block of Marigold Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting.

Officials say the man was taken to Erie County Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.