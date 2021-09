BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man is seriously hurt following a motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash in Batavia, Friday afternoon.

Investigators say a motorcyclist was down on the road at the corner of Walnut Street and Law Street with serious injuries around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The man was flown to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo via Mercy Flight where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The operator of the pickup truck was treated for minor injuries.