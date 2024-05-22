Man sentenced to probation in connection to 'Lewiston party house' case

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 58-year-old Gary Sullo was sentenced on Tuesday in the Town of Lewiston Court to three years probation in connection to the "Lewsiton party house" case.

Sullo pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in September 2023.

In 2018, Sullo and his wife Tricia Vacanti, and Jessica Long were accused of fueling underage drinking parties at a Lewiston home on several occasions between December 2016 and July 2018.

Sullo and Vacanti's son, who was 17 years old at the time, was also accused of rape and sexual abuse involving multiple 15- and 16-year-old girls at the home.

In 2019, Sullo and Vacanti appeared in court as a civil lawsuit was filed by a "Jane Doe" who claimed she was sexually assaulted at the home in November 2017.

In November 2021, their son — Christopher Belter, who pleaded guilty to rape and sex abuse in 2019, was sentenced to eight years probation.

In August 2022, Niagara County prosecutors confirmed to 7 News that Vacanti died, but did not provide an official cause of death. The case continued in court.

In September 2023 when Sullo pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Long pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully dealing with a child.

