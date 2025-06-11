Man sentenced to prison in deadly shooting in Niagara Falls

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old Luke D. Vaccarella was sentenced to serve 20 years in state prison for his conviction of first-degree assault.

According to the DA, a jury convicted Vaccarella of shooting 16-year-old Nakhii Williams with a handgun during a "drug deal gone bad," and Williams was killed.