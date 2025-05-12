Man sentenced to prison in deadly Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a deadly shooting in Buffalo in 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Raymond J. Torres was sentenced in Erie County Court as a second violent felony offender to 19 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The DA's office said on September 19, 2024, Torres shot 35-year-old Travis A. Martin with an illegal gun in the area of 7th and Jersey streets. Martin was taken by ambulance to ECMC and later pronounced dead.

Torres pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in February.