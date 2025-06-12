Man sentenced to prison in connection with deadly shooting in Allentown in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Nigel Flint of Amherst was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 18 years to life in prison.

The district attorney's office said on September 16, 2023, Flint intentionally shot 28-year-old Darnell J. Lynch, Jr. with an illegal gun on the 200 block of Allen Street. Lynch died at the scene.

Later that morning, police saw a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Mariner Street, a short distance away from the investigation. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded, illegal handgun. Ballistics analysis determined that it was the weapon used in the homicide.

The DA said surveillance video also showed Flint fleeing the area after the shooting.

On January 29, 2024, Flint was located in Detroit, Michigan and taken into custody on an indictment warrant.

In February, a jury found Flint guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.