Man sentenced to prison after stabbing Niagara Falls police officer in June 2022

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that County Court Judge John Ottaviano sentenced Reginald Barnes to 16 years in State Prison.

In March Barnes pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault on a police officer for stabbing a Niagara Falls police officer in June 2022.

Niagara Falls police said officers responded to a call for a suspicious person behind the Rite Aid at 80th Street and Niagara Falls Blvd. When officers approached Barnes, he tried to get away and officers then used a taser, which they said had no effect. Police said Barnes pulled a knife from his pocket, charged at officers, and stabbed an officer in his back. He then attacked a second officer before another responding officer shot him.

Barnes was taken to ECMC and was initially in the ICU. He has since been released. The officer who was stabbed had minor injuries to his back and arm.

The district attorney's office announced in July 2022 that the officers who shot Barnes would not face any charges and said a Niagara County grand jury determined that the officers "were justified in their use of force."