Man sentenced to 5 years after guilty plea in connection to fire at Buffalo City Hall in May 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to five years in prison after a guilty plea in connection to fire at Buffalo City Hall in May 2020.

Courtland Renford was sentenced to five years in prison, three years supervised release and a $432 fine Tuesday.

In October, Renford pleaded guilty to rioting. The U.S. Attorney's Office said in May 2020 he was part of a large group who shattered the front door and entered the 7-Eleven store at Elmwood Avenue and Summer Street in Buffalo. Later that night the U.S. Attorney's Office said Renford threw a burning laundry basket into a broken window of Buffalo City Hall during a protest. A fire inside the building was extinguished by Buffalo firefighters and officials said the fire damaged and/or destroyed items in City Hall.

WKBW was in court for the sentencing Tuesday and the defense argued that Renford wasn't an organizer, didn't set up the protest and went with the crowd and asked for leniency from the judge. The judge cited previous criminal convictions as a reason for the sentence that was decided on.

In court Renford said "I do have remorse. I own up to everything I've done."