Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal shooting in Buffalo in 2018

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a fatal shooting in Buffalo in 2018.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 26-year-old Jose L. Crespo Garcia, of Puerto Rico, was sentenced Tuesday in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of 20 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said in August 2018 Crespo Garcia intentionally shot 28-year-old John Shelton, Jr. following a dispute on North Lane near the Shaffer Village housing complex. Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crespo Garcia pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree in November.