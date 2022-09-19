Watch Now
Man sentenced to 20 years for sexual conduct against a child

Wyoming County District Attorney's Office
Posted at 5:06 PM, Sep 19, 2022
WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that a 34-year-old man and former resident of Castile would serve 20 years in prison on one count of sexual conduct against a child.

The defendant, Craig Poler, pleaded guilty to the charge on July 14, 2022. Poler admitted to engaging in a number of acts of sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 between Jan. 14, 2020, and Jan. 4, 2022.

In addition to the 20-year sentence, Poler will face 10 years of post-release supervision.

