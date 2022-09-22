Man sentenced to 18 years to life in prison in connection to murder of Terri Lynn Bills in 2015

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced Yasin Abdu-Sabur was sentenced to prison in connection to the murder of Terri Lynn Bills in 2015.

The district attorney's office said Abdu-Sabur, who previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the death of Bills in June 2015 in Niagara Falls, was sentenced to 18 years to life in state prison on Thursday. Bills' dismembered body was found in the basement of a home on Willow Avenue.

"My office will do everything in its power to make sure this sentence is a true life sentence. We will make sure that all the information about how this defendant not only murdered Terri Lynn Bills, but then dismembered her body, causing untold drama to her family and the entire community, is made known to all future parole boards. This defendant should never be released." - Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman

DA Seaman continued on to praise Lieutenant Troy Earp, retired Captain Nicholas Paonessa, First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman and Executive Assistant Mary-Jean Bowman for their on this case.

In 2012 Loretta Gates' body was also found dismembered in Niagara Falls and that case remains unsolved. Investigators previously said Abdu-Sabur was not behind the murder of Gates because he was locked up on separate charges at the time of Gates' death.