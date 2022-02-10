Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for violent sexual assault in October 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a violent sexual assault in October 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 28-year-old Alexander Brewer was sentenced Thursday in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of years of post-release supervision. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

According to the district attorney's office, in October 2020 Brewer subjected a female victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion at a home in the Town of Cheektowaga. Brewer's actions caused serious injuries which required the victim to be hospitalized at ECMC.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Brewer's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he pleaded guilty and has been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

Brewer pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the first degree and one count of aggravated sexual abuse in the second degree on December 17, 2021.