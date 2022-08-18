Man sentenced in connection to murder in Niagara Falls in April 2021

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a man has been sentenced in connection to a murder in Niagara Falls in April 2021.

In June, 34-year-old Nicholas J. Bartek pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the death of 26-year-old Wayne E. Jackson II of Youngstown. The incident occurred at Bartek’s apartment in Niagara Falls in April 2021.

The district attorney's office announced Bartek was sentenced Thursday to 20 years to life in state prison.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman released the following statement: