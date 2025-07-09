Man sentenced for killing another man, injuring two others in three separate attacks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Emanuel T. Stokes, also known as Emmanuel Stokes and “Manny,” was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 20 years to life in prison.

The DA said on April 16, 2024, Stokes attempted to cause the death of the victim by intentionally shooting him with an illegal pistol at a residence on the 100 block of Orlando Street. The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC with injuries to his back, arm and hand.

Then on May 12, 2024, Stokes shot 34-year-old Nicholas Calhoun with an illegal weapon in the area of Kehr Street and Urban Street. Calhoun was taken in a private vehicle to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

The DA said later the same morning, Stokes stabbed a juvenile at a residence on the 200 block of Mills Street. The victim was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was treated for a stab wound to his upper arm and a cut to his neck.

Stokes pleaded guilty to the following charges in May:



One count of Murder in the Second Degree

One count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree

A final order of protection was issued for a surviving victim, which remains in effect until June 2052.