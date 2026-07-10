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Man sentenced after Delta pilot reported laser pointed at aircraft over Buffalo airport

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Photo by: Don Ryan/AP<br/>FILE - A Delta Airlines plane flies into Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Monday, July 20, 2009. A former Delta Airlines pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain if they diverted their flight to give a passenger medical attention is will make his first court appearance in Utah, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office says a Cheektowaga man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pointing a laser at a Delta Airlines flight.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on March 2, 2024, 29-year-old Joseph Crapsi aimed a green laser pointer at a Delta Airlines flight that was approaching the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Federal authorities said a Delta pilot reported the green laser, which lasted between 60 and 90 seconds, to Buffalo Air Traffic Control.

Crapsi was arrested after neighbors in Cheektowaga reported a green laser shining through their homes.

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