Man runs 310 miles to Buffalo for kids fighting heart disease

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — How far would you go for someone you've never met? How about running 310 miles in ten days? That's exactly what Kevin VilleMonte did.

He started his journey in Gregory, Michigan and ran 31 miles, everyday, for ten days.

He dedicated the run to a friend's daughter. The two have never met in person. His friend's daughter was born in 2019 with a congenital heart disease.

So, while VilleMonte runs, he's also raising money for Conquering CHD programs across the United States.

Normally, Memorial Day weekend means marathon runners are crisscrossing the streets of downtown Buffalo. VilleMonte got this idea, when last year's marathon was canceled. This year's marathon will be next month with a limit of 3,000 runners.

