Man rescued from Canadian side of Niagara Gorge

Waters of the Niagara River in the gorge.
Posted at 3:52 PM, Oct 14, 2022
NIAGARA FALLS, O.N. (WKBW) — The Niagara Parks Police Service reported Friday morning that a man was rescued from the Canadian side of the Niagara Gorge.

At 7 a.m. Friday morning, a lone male was rescued by members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department after he climbed over the retaining wall and fell nearly 10 feet into the gorge headwall.

Once rescued and brought to street level, the man climbed back over the retaining wall in front of the police and was arrested and charged accordingly.

As a result of the two actions, the man was charged with two Trespass to Property Act offenses as well as Unlawfully Climb Wall, contrary to the regulations of the Niagara Parks Act.

