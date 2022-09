TOWN OF ELLERY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies found an overturned kayak in Maple Springs Monday afternoon at around 3:20 p.m.

A 73-year-old man, Paul Maxim, was found unconscious in the kayak. Sheriff's deputies immediately began CPR, and Maxim was later transported to UPMC Jamestown and then UPMC Hamot for treatment.