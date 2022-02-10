Man rescued after falling through ice on Erie Canal in City of Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 36-year-old North Tonawanda man was rescued after falling through the ice on the Erie Canal in City of Tonawanda Wednesday night.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday the 36-year-old man was cutting across the canal from Tonawanda to North Tonawanda when he fell through thin ice. A resident of East Niagara Street heard someone shouting for help and called 911.

Police said when COT police and fire personnel arrived the man was in the middle of the canal with only his upper body above water. “Dry suits” were used by fire personnel who crawled out to his location and secured him with a rescue loop. He was then pulled out of the water and onto a rescue sled and pulled to shore.

The man was treated hypothermic conditions and transported to ECMC.