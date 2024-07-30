Man reported missing in Orleans County found dead in Erie Canal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man who was reported missing was found dead in the Erie Canal.

According to the sheriff's office, an acquaintance reported 39-year-old Robert Bristol missing around 5:30 a.m. A search was conducted and a K9 tracked Bristol from his last known location to the bank of the Erie Canal. Bristol was found in the canal near Hulberton Road.

The investigation into Bristol's death is ongoing. The sheriff's office said it has "reason to believe" that consumption of alcohol may have contributed to Bristol falling in the canal.