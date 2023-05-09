Man pronounced dead after stabbing in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating an incident on Eggert Road Monday.

Police said 26-year-old Justin Cox went to 28 Eggert Road, where he previously lived, to retrieve property. The homeowner allegedly would not allow him inside due to violent threats that were made. One of the homeowners also allegedly had a stay-away order of protection against Cox which was vacated in Family Court on Monday.

Cox allegedly called for a police escort to the home but did not wait for officers to arrive and he was stabbed when he tried to force his way into the home.

Police said despite lifesaving efforts by officers and firefighters, Cox was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

According to police, all parties are cooperating in the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to please Detective Jeff Fial at 716-686-3922 or text anonymously to TIP411 (847411).