CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department and Erie County District Attorney's Office are investigating after officers responded to a "disturbance" on Eggert Road Monday.

Police said the officers responded to 28 Eggert Road around 7 p.m. Monday and a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, all parties are known to each other and are cooperating in the investigation.