Man pleads guilty to sex charge of minor, councilman speaks on increasing security at bike path

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man accused of attempted to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl on North Buffalo Rails to Trails bike path has confessed to the crime. Council members continue to devise a plan to increase security.

40-year-old Juliene M. Moore was accused of attacking a 14-year-old girl on North Buffalo Rails to Trails in March.

Moore pleaded guilty to a sex charge and could face up to 15 years in prison.

After the attack, 7 News reporter Yoselin Person, spoke with community leaders in early April of 2022 about what can be done to make these trails safer.

Councilman Rasheed Wyatt said he would increase security along the North Buffalo Rails to Trails path.

"We know that cameras are precious resources, but life is precious as well so we definitely want to do that."

7 News reporter, Yoselin Person, spoke with Councilman Wyatt on Thursday to see if plans were being followed through.

Wyatt says there are still talks about what plans will be implemented.

"I'll probably press it a little bit more because I know that another block club has talked about other issues and I don't want to wait until another situation occurs," he says. "We really want to be proactive and trying to do it as quickly as possible. So I'll definitely discuss it with the E district chief officer as well as working with the commissioner of police."