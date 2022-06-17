Man pleads guilty to murder in connection to incident in Niagara Falls in April 2021

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a man has pleaded guilty to murder in connection to an incident in Niagara Falls in April 2021.
The district attorney's office said 34-year-old Nicholas J. Bartek admitted to killing 26-year-old Wayne E. Jackson II of Youngstown on April 2, 2021 and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Friday. The incident occurred at Bartek’s apartment in Niagara Falls.
Bartek is scheduled to be sentenced on August 18 and faces 20 years to life.
“Mr. Jackson was brutally beaten to death. This vicious killing warrants a life sentence.”
- Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman