Man pleads guilty to murder in connection to incident in Niagara Falls in April 2021

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a man has pleaded guilty to murder in connection to an incident in Niagara Falls in April 2021.

The district attorney's office said 34-year-old Nicholas J. Bartek admitted to killing 26-year-old Wayne E. Jackson II of Youngstown on April 2, 2021 and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Friday. The incident occurred at Bartek’s apartment in Niagara Falls.

Bartek is scheduled to be sentenced on August 18 and faces 20 years to life.