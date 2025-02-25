Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a deadly shooting in Buffalo in September 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Raymond J. Torres pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter on Tuesday.

The DA's office said on September 19, 2024, Torres shot 35-year-old Travis A. Martin with an illegal gun in the area of 7th and Jersey streets. Martin was taken by ambulance to ECMC and later pronounced dead.

Torres remains held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 12.