Man pleads guilty to manslaughter for his involvement in deadly assault in December 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Christopher L. Busby pleaded guilty Wednesday in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said on December 17, 2022, Busby, 24-year-old Lewis Keys, and 21-year-old Daiquan Busby, assaulted 25-year-old Mikhail Scott inside an apartment building on the 100 block of Rodney Street in Buffalo. Scott was repeatedly punched, kicked and dragged down the stairs from the apartment to the sidewalk. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he died from his injuries and the Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the manner of death was homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Christopher Busby faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 19. Prosecutors requested that he be remanded pending sentence. He continues to be released on bail set at $300,000 cash or bond.

Last month, Daiquan A. Busby pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on August 19, 2024. He also remains released on previously posted bail set at $300,000 cash or bond.

Keys also pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter for his involvement and is serving a determinate sentence of eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.