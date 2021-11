BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge following a deadly shooting in Buffalo.

Investigators say 26-year-old Jose Crespo Garcia of Puerto Rico intentionally shot 28-year-old John Shelton Jr. in Buffalo in August 2018.

Crespo Garcia is set to be sentenced in December where he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.