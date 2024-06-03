Man pleads guilty to kidnapping Cheektowaga woman from the driveway of her home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a Cheektowaga woman from the driveway of her home in March.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Abel Gebrehawaria of Buffalo pleaded guilty Monday in State Supreme Court to one count of second-degree kidnapping.

According to prosecutors, on March 2 Gebrehawaria followed the victim, a 26-year-old woman, from Downtown Buffalo to her home on George Urban Boulevard and attacked her as she exited her vehicle in her driveway. He then abducted the victim by dragging her into his vehicle and drove away.

7 News spoke to the victim shortly after the incident. She said she shared her story to try to catch her attacker and raise awareness so it doesn't happen again.

"I knew it was life or death, I knew I would not walk out of that situation alive," said Kelly.

Investigators said during the kidnapping the victim grabbed the steering wheel and caused Gebrehawaria to drive onto the curb of George Urban Boulevard. The victim was able to escape and reported the incident to police. Gebrehawaria was not known to the victim.

Gebrehawaria is scheduled to be sentenced on August 23 and remains released on a previously posted $250,000 bond. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.