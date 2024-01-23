Man pleads guilty to criminally negligent homicide in connection to deadly crash in December 2022

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old William C. Giambelluca pleaded to criminally negligent homicide in connection to a crash in December 2022.

The district attorney's office said an investigation revealed that Giambelluca was speeding down the median of Transit Road in Lockport when he struck a vehicle that was being driven by 72-year-old Judith Schultz.

Schultz was killed in the crash and the district attorney's office said Giambelluca made no effort to slow or avoid Schultz’s vehicle.

“Ms. Schultz was simply going about her ordinary business when her life was tragically ended by this defendant’s total disregard for those around him. He will spend the next several years of his life in prison, but that is a small recompense for the loss of a life. In this case the law simply does not afford a sentence that is commensurate with the results of this defendant’s actions.” - Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman

According to the district attorney's office, Giambelluca will return to court on March 26 and will be sentenced to one and a half to three years in prison to be served consecutively to an undischarged parole sentence for a 2018 burglary conviction.