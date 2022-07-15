Man pleads guilty to child sex abuse charge in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has pleaded guilty to a child sex abuse charge in Wyoming County.

The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced that 34-year-old Craig Poler pleaded guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. The district attorney's office said Poler admitted to engaging in multiple acts of sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 between January 2020 and January 2022.

According to the Wyoming County DA, the judge revoked Poler's previously posted bail and he is scheduled to be sentenced on September 15. He faces 15 to 20 years in prison and 10 years post-release supervision. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.