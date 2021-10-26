Man pleads guilty to attempted burglary charge in Orchard Park home invasion case

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wayne County man has pleaded guilty to an attempted burglary charge in an Orchard Park home invasion case.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 40-year-old Albert J. Webber of Lyons pleaded guilty Monday in Erie County Court to one count of attempted burglary in the first degree.

According to the district attorney's office, in August 2019 Webber and 41-year-old Anthony R. Busch of Town of Tonawanda targeted an elderly couple in the Town of Orchard Park that Busch was previously employed by as a home improvement contractor and unlawfully entered their home.

The district attorney's office said Webber pointed a gun at the elderly female victim while demanding her purse and other property.

Webber was linked to the crime through forensic evidence and faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced as a second violent felony offender December 2. He is being held without bail.

Busch previously pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the second degree, one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of grand larceny in the third degree. He was sentenced in July 2020 to a determinate sentence of seven years in prison.