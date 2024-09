BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — United States Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that 38-year-old Anthony Neubauer of Falconer pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting kidnapping.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that on May 27, 2014, Neubauer and Matthew Rudy kidnapped Joseph Anthony and killed him in Pennsylvania.

Neubauer faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison when he is scheduled to return on January 15, 2025.