Man pleads guilty, faces up to 4 years in prison after shooting toddler in Sloan

SLOAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 19-year-old man faces up to four years in prison for a shooting that injured a toddler in Sloan.

Shannon Rose pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm in connection with the July 20 shooting.

The shooting happened on Lackawanna Avenue. Investigators determined Rose fired a gun through a door during a domestic incident involving another person. Police say the bullet went through a door, ricocheted and injured a 2-year-old boy in another room. The toddler is still recovering from that injury.

Authorities say Rose fired the weapon in self-defense. He is being held without bail and will be sentenced on October 23.

During the investigation, police say 20-year-old Marcus Oluwa was found with a loaded, illegal gun that was equipped with a large capacity magazine. Oluwa was then indicted for Criminal Possession of a Weapon and will be back in court on September 5.