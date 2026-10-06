WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deadly crash in the Town of Wheatfield on Monday.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Mapleton Road. According to the sheriff's office, a 58-year-old man may have had a medical emergency when he drove off the road, hitting a tree.

The sheriff's office said he died at Lockport Memorial Hospital and no one else was hurt.

Watch: Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Wheatfield

Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Wheatfield

This crash remains under investigation.