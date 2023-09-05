Watch Now
Man killed in one vehicle accident

Posted at 1:35 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 13:35:24-04

PANAMA VILLAGE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 27 year-old male died in a motor vehicle accident on Monday night.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call on Goshen Rd, Panama. The male was found to be pinned under his vehicle in a rollover accident. Upon arrival, Deputies found that the victim had already succumbed to his injuries.

The Sheriff's Department was aided by the Panama, Clymer and Sherman Fire Departments as well as CCEMS.

The victim's name has not yet been released to the public.

