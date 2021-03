BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Monday evening shooting on Hertel Avenue has left a Buffalo man dead.

Buffalo Police say officers were called to the 500 block of Hertel around 6:15 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators say they found a 26-year-old male victim who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to ECMC by an ambulance where he died of his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.