Man killed in crash involving pickup truck and farm tractor in Chautauqua County

TOWN OF HANOVER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man is dead after a pickup truck and farm tractor crash in Chautauqua County Sunday.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Alleghany Road in the Town of Hanover. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said a pickup truck operated by 75-year-old Arthur R. Zynda of South Dayton was traveling south when it rear-ended a farm tractor operated by a 76-year-old Samuel E. Restivo of Jamestown.

According to the sheriff's office, Restivo was ejected from the farm tractor and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Zynda sustained minor injuries and was released by medical personnel on the scene. He has since been issued a citation for unsafe passing.