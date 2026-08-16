Man killed, another hurt in 2 Woodlawn Avenue shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating after a man died and another is recovering following two separate shootings on the same block of Woodlawn Avenue overnight.

According to police, just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a man arrived at Sisters Hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg. The injuries do not appear life-threatening.

The Gun Violence Unit began an investigation and determined the shooting appears to be connected to a cookout in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

Officers responded to another shooting, just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, in the same block of Woodlawn Avenue, according to police.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds to the chest and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call or text 911 or the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.