Man killed and 5 families displaced after North Tonwanda fire

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person was killed and five families have been displaced after a fire on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.

According to the North Tonawanda Fire Department, fire companies responded to reports of smoke coming out of a second-floor apartment at 526 Oliver Street just after 2 p.m.

While extinguishing the fire, firefighters found and removed a 62-year-old man from the second floor. They began treating him on-site, but he died on the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting the five displaced families.

According to the fire department, there is an estimate of $100,000 of property damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.