Man killed after fire tears through Buffalo home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 66-year-old man is dead after fire tore through a home on Remoleno Street in Buffalo Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 4:30pm. Fire officials say when crews first arrived there was heavy smoke and fire on the home's second floor.

The 66-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was pulled from the fire, but suffered burns and smoke inhalation. Fire officials say the man died a short time later. One cat was rescued from the home but another cat died in the the blaze as well.

Investigators say damage is estimated at $175,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is now assisting three adults and 4 children.