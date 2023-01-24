Man injured in Tuesday morning Amherst shooting

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning, after responding to a disturbance call.

The victim was found near a Red Roof PLUS+ Inn, which is across from the University at Buffalo Amherst campus.

The male was treated at the scene and then transported to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries. Amherst Police officers remained on the scene, where an investigation is still ongoing.

There is no further threat to the public. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.