Man indicted on second-degree murder charge following stabbing at apartment complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 36-year-old Dominic Melendez-Davis has been arraigned on an indictment and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

On January 24, Buffalo Police responded to the Pine Harbor Apartment Complex on Seventh Street for a reported stabbing.

The DA says Melendez-Davis allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, 35-year-old Wilmarie Rivera, inside her apartment. She was taken to ECMC, where she later died.

Rivera's daughter said that Melendez-Davis had made threats toward her mother previously, and court documents obtained by 7 News show that Melendez had already been facing legal trouble before Rivera's death.

"She only had good intentions toward him," she said. "She didn't deserve that. She didn't deserve that at all."

Melendez-Davis faces 25 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to return on March 24.