Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man indicted for deadly hit & run crash in City of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA.jpg
WKBW
TONAWANDA.jpg
Posted

TONAWANA, NY (WKBW) — A Hamburg man is facing serious criminal charges in connection with a series of hit and run crashes, including one that killed a pedestrian in the City of Tonawanda.

Authorities say 32 year old Mark Whalen has been arraigned on a number of charges, including manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Prosecutors say Whalen hit a man who was crossing Delaware Street in Tonawanda back in November of last year.

40-year-old Terrence Wyatt later died from his injuries.

Whalen is also accused of causing four other hit and run crashes that same night in Evans, Hamburg, Buffalo and Kenmore.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app