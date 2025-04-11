Man indicted for deadly hit & run crash in City of Tonawanda

TONAWANA, NY (WKBW) — A Hamburg man is facing serious criminal charges in connection with a series of hit and run crashes, including one that killed a pedestrian in the City of Tonawanda.

Authorities say 32 year old Mark Whalen has been arraigned on a number of charges, including manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Prosecutors say Whalen hit a man who was crossing Delaware Street in Tonawanda back in November of last year.

40-year-old Terrence Wyatt later died from his injuries.

Whalen is also accused of causing four other hit and run crashes that same night in Evans, Hamburg, Buffalo and Kenmore.

