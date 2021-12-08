Man indicted for allegedly killing man outside gas station during robbery in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a 27-year-old man has been indicted for allegedly killing a man during a robbery outside of a gas station in the city's Delavan-Grider neighborhood.

Investigators say Daiquin Gray was charged with one count of murder in the first degree and one count of murder in the second degree.

Officials allege that in April 2021, Gray approached 38-year-old Marcques Robinson from behind, with the intent to commit a robbery and intentionally firing multiple shots at the victim during the robbery.

If convicted on all charges, Gray faces a maximum of life in prison without parole.