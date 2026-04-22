BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 42-year-old Dejuan L. Williams of Buffalo, also known as Juan Quionos, was arraigned on Wednesday on a 12-count indictment.

Williams faces the following charges:

﻿﻿One count of first-degree attempted murder

﻿﻿One count of second-degree attempted murder

Two counts of first-degree attempted assault

﻿﻿One count of second-degree assault

﻿﻿Two counts of first-degree attempted robbery

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of third-degree grand larceny

One count of third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

One count of reckless driving

WATCH: Erie County District Attorney's Office provides update on officer-involved shooting in Buffalo

Erie County DA's Office provides update on officer-involved shooting in Buffalo

The charges stem from a shooting on April 15 at the 7-Eleven on Prospect Avenue and Connecticut Street.

Buffalo Police say they entered the store as customers during an armed robbery.

According to the district attorney's office, Williams shot an employee and then pointed his gun at an officer while leaving the store. One officer shot back at him twice.

Police say Williams ran on foot before driving off in an alleged stolen vehicle. He crashed into multiple parked cars, and officers surrounded and arrested him.

Williams and the store clerk, who was shot in the thigh, were taken to ECMC for treatment.

WATCH: Man shot store clerk, then was shot by police during armed robbery on Buffalo's West Side

Man shot store clerk, then was shot by police during armed robbery on Buffalo's West Side

"My office conducted a thorough review of this officer-involved shooting. We have determined that the actions of both police officers were justified. The member of the Buffalo Police Department who fired the shots that resulted in injuries to the defendant has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing," said Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane.

The district attorney's office says Williams is held without bail and faces a maximum of 20 years to life in prison. He has been on parole since May 2024 after serving time for attempted robbery.