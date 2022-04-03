Man in serious condition, woman in critical condition following shooting on East Utica Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man is in serious condition and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on East Utica Street in Buffalo Sunday.

Buffalo police said officers responded just before 1 a.m. Sunday to an address on the 200 block of East Utica.

According to police, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were shot as people were leaving a gathering or party.

They were transported to ECMC where the man is listed in serious condition and the woman listed in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.