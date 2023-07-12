Man in custody with pending charges after crashing into a car with a stolen dirt bike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police arrested a man that stole a dirt bike and slammed into a car in South Park.

Police say the incident happened at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon near South Park and Olcott Avenue.

Police say the man slammed into a red car where 7 News reporter Michael Schwartz was at the scene and he says it was a mother, and her son in the car.

7 News was told they weren’t hurt.

Witnesses who don’t want to be identified tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person on what they saw.

“There was a second bike that sped off and fled the scene and circled back while the cops and firetrucks were there,” a witness says. “And flipped off the cops popped a wheelie and flew down South Park and they chased him.”

There’s no word from Buffalo Police if the second person was arrested.

“They think it’s all fun and games until they either hurt someone else or themselves,” a witness says.

Others say having people with dirt bikes or ATVs in the quiet South Buffalo neighborhood has been a disturbance.

“When I go to sleep at night I hear them running through the neighborhood way too fast,” says a witness.

But some say otherwise.

“Not too bad that’s the first accident so far and I think they’re coming from Lackawanna,” a witness says.

Buffalo Police say the man riding the dirt bike is facing several charges including reckless driving and possession of stolen property.

