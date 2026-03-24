Man in custody after he shot Dunkirk police officer who was executing search warrant

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man is in custody after he allegedly shot a Dunkirk police officer who was executing a search warrant on Franklin Street on Tuesday.

According to the Dunkirk Police Department, on Tuesday, just before 6:30 a.m., the Southern Tier Regional Task Force executed a search warrant at 312 Franklin Ave in Dunkirk.

Upon entering the home, 39-year-old Christopher Marcinkowski allegedly shot at police, striking one officer in the vest. Marcinkowski then barricaded himself inside the home, and after hours of negotiations, he surrendered peacefully.

The officer was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital to be evaluated and was later released. There were no serious injuries.

Marcinkowski is charged with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.